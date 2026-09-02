Engvall (ankle) is expected to be healthy going into training camp, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Engvall missed the entirety of 2025-26 because of the injury. He had eight goals and 15 points in 62 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. There might not be an opening for the 30-year-old on the Islanders' bottom six, but the Islanders will likely give him every opportunity to secure a spot. Engvall is entering the fourth season of his seven-year, $21 million contract.