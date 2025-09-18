Engvall will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks while recovering from offseason hip surgery, the Isles announced Thursday.

Based on Engvall's recovery timeline, he should still be ready for Opening Night against the Penguins on Oct. 9, but he will need to avoid any setbacks. With the 29-year-old limited to just 62 regular-season tilts last year, he failed to reach the 10-goal mark for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. It also didn't help that Engvall ended the campaign mired in a nine-game goal drought. Even if he can stay healthy this season, the Swede will be hard-pressed to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.