Engvall notched a pair of assists in Monday's 4-1 victory over New Jersey.

Engvall set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau's opening tally midway through the first period before adding a second assist on a Kyle MacLean goal in the third. It's just the second multi-point game of the year for Engvall (his first since Nov. 22), though he's been productive down the stretch with five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games. Overall, the 27-year-old winger has 10 goals and 28 points through 74 games this season.