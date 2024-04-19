Engvall (rest) practiced with the Islanders on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Engvall was given the night off Wednesday, as the Islanders had already clinched a playoff spot. He is expected to see third-line action, alongside Kyle MacLean and Anders Lee in Game 1 on Saturday versus the Hurricanes.
