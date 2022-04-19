Sandin (knee) will not travel with the Leafs for their upcoming three-game road trip, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.
Sandin has already missed the last 14 games due to his knee issue and will be out at least four more based on his absence from the trip. The defenseman was expected back before the end of the regular season but is running out of time to make his way back into the lineup. Following the upcoming road trip, Sandin will have just two more opportunities to play before the playoffs start up.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Could return before playoffs•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Moved to LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Suffers knee injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Back in action Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Expected to remain out Tuesday•