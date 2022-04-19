Sandin (knee) will not travel with the Leafs for their upcoming three-game road trip, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Sandin has already missed the last 14 games due to his knee issue and will be out at least four more based on his absence from the trip. The defenseman was expected back before the end of the regular season but is running out of time to make his way back into the lineup. Following the upcoming road trip, Sandin will have just two more opportunities to play before the playoffs start up.