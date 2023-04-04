O'Reilly (finger) won't play Tuesday against Columbus, but he's close to returning, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

O'Reilly evidently needs to undergo another X-ray and a check-up before getting the green light, but it sounds like he'll likely be cleared to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. After being traded to Toronto from St. Louis on Feb. 17, the veteran forward picked up three goals and five points through his first eight games with the Maple Leafs before suffering a broken finger that required surgery.