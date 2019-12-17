Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: No longer playing Tuesday
Moore (shoulder) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Sabres, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Moore was expected to return to the lineup after spending 13 games on injured reserve, but it appears that will be put on hold. The 24-year-old will remain on IR, aiming to get back in the fold Friday against the Rangers.
