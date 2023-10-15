Bertuzzi scored a goal Saturday in a 7-4 win over the Wild.

Bertuzzi swatted in a bumper pass from Calle Jarnkrok from in tight while on the power play. He was plus-3 on the night and was on the ice for Auston Matthews' second straight hat trick. Bertuzzi's confidence is starting to grow, and he's looking to get back to the heights of his career-best 62-point season in 2021-22.