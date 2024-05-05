Bertuzzi produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 7.

Bertuzzi helped out on William Nylander's third-period tally. The 29-year-old Bertuzzi put up a goal, three assists, 21 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating over seven playoff contests as one of the Maple Leafs' more effective forwards. He's set for unrestricted free agency this summer, coming off a 43-point regular season and a one-year contract that paid him $5.5 million.