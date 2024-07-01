Bertuzzi agreed to terms on a four-year, $22 million contract with Chicago on Monday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Bertuzzi was reportedly interested in staying with the Leafs but the club was priced out by this deal from the Blackhawks. The 29-year-old Ontario native is coming off a bounce-back 2023-24 campaign which saw him get back over the 20-goals and 40-point thresholds. Bertuzzi figures to slot into a top-six role for Chicago and could even push to play with Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard on the top line. That assignment would certainly bolster Bertuzzi's fantasy outlook heading into next season.