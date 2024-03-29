Bertuzzi scored twice Thursday in a 5-1 win over Washington.

Bertuzzi scored his first on an odd play on clean ice just 18 seconds into the second period. He banked a shot off Charlie Lindgren from behind the net to push the Leafs up 2-0. That goal stood as the winner. In the third, Bert topped off the scoring on another odd play when he knocked down a pass attempt from a Caps defender who was skating out from behind the net. He then wired a shot into a gaping net with Lindgren out of position. Bertuzzi has six goals (eight points) in his last seven games, a stark contrast to his one-goal-in-32 games span from the end of Nov. to the middle of Feb.