Bertuzzi (illness) will play Sunday against the Hurricanes, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Bertuzzi was absent for Saturday's tilt with Edmonton but will limit his absence to one game. The veteran winger has 34 points in 67 games this season, including eight goals and 12 points over his last 13 appearances.
