Bertuzzi picked up an assist, fired three shots on goal and added four hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 4.

Bertuzzi has a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists) after helping out on Mitch Marner's tally in the third period. Through four playoff outings, Bertuzzi has added 14 shots on net, 20 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating while seeing top-six minutes.