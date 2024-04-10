Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.

Bert has been a bit of a revelation beside Auston Matthews and Max Domi on the top line. The trio has allowed the Leafs to play its stars across three lines instead of top loading the lineup. Bertuzzi has 42 points, including 21 goals. This is the fourth season he's topped the 20 goal mark.