Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Records three-point night in Pittsburgh

Bozak scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 4-3 victory against the Penguins on Saturday. He also posted a plus-3 rating and five shots on goal.

He began his night with a secondary assist on the Maple Leafs second goal, and then Bozak scored to extend the lead to three at the end of the first period. The Penguins worked to make the game 3-2, but 22 seconds after it became a one-goal game, Bozak scored one a beautiful deflection, where his stick was nearly level with the crossbar. The officiating crew reviewed the goal, and the play stood. Maybe this performance will get Bozak going because he only had four goals and 11 points coming into Saturday.