Hyman (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hyman missed a pair of practices over the weekend after blocking a shot Friday, but he's evidently already made a full recovery. The 28-year-old winger is expected to skate on Toronto's top line and second power-play unit once postseason play gets underway, and he'll be a popular pick in playoff pools after racking up 21 goals and 37 points in 51 regular-season contests.