Hyman (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Flyers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hyman missed Wednesday's game with illness and more information for Friday's clash should become available closer to puck drop. The 26-year-old has racked up 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 59 games this season, including 14 points and 40 shots on goal over his last 20 games. If Hyman were to miss Friday, Toronto would likely rely on Nicolas Petan to fill in for the winger.