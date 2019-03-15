Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Game-time decision Friday
Hyman (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Flyers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Hyman missed Wednesday's game with illness and more information for Friday's clash should become available closer to puck drop. The 26-year-old has racked up 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 59 games this season, including 14 points and 40 shots on goal over his last 20 games. If Hyman were to miss Friday, Toronto would likely rely on Nicolas Petan to fill in for the winger.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Expected to play Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Out Wednesday with flu•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Probable despite missing practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Tallies twice in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Three goals in last three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...