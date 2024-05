Hyman scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks in Game 1.

Hyman opened the scoring with a power-play marker 2:11 into the first period before extending Edmonton's lead to 4-1 with another tally in the second, sliding a wrister under the pad of Arturs Silovs. Hyman's picked up where he left off in the regular season -- he's scored at least one goal in five of his six playoff games, totaling nine goals and 10 points.