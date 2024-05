Hyman scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6.

Hyman snapped a three-game slump with his second-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. It was perhaps a short-term regression for the winger, who scored nine times over the first six contests this postseason before the skid. He's at 10 goals, two assists, 45 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances in the playoffs.