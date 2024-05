Hyman scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Hyman went cold in the middle of the second round, but he had a goal in each of the last two games to bounce back at a good time. The 31-year-old winger leads the playoffs with 11 tallies, and he's added 50 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-6 rating over 12 appearances while consistently playing in a top-line role.