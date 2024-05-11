Hyman logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Hyman helped out on Connor McDavid's equalizer in the third period. The 31-year-old Hyman has been held off the scoresheet just once in seven playoff outings, earning nine goals, two assists 28 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-5 rating. He was overshadowed a bit with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl joining forces on the top line, but Hyman has had no trouble carving out offense regardless of who is on McDavid's opposite wing this season.