Hyman scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Hyman assisted on a Leon Draisaitl goal early in the second period and then scored one of his own later in the frame. The 31-year-old Hyman has scored in three straight games since going three contests without a point. The winger is up to 12 goals, three helpers, 54 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-8 rating through 13 playoff outings. The Oilers' top players will be critical to their success in the Western Conference Finals against a balanced Stars roster, and Hyman is off to a strong start.