Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Injury not considered serious
Athanasiou (lower body) is not expected to be out for long, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Per Gregor, Athanasiou is dealing with a bruise and avoided any major injury. It's still unclear if the Oilers' trade deadline acquisition will be available for Saturday's game against the Jets. Another update clarifying his status should arise prior to that contest.
More News
-
Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Picks up injury Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Two points with new team•
-
Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Heads to Alberta's Capital•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sitting Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores twice in third to lift Wings•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ends Blackwood's shutout streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.