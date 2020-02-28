Play

Athanasiou (lower body) is not expected to be out for long, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Per Gregor, Athanasiou is dealing with a bruise and avoided any major injury. It's still unclear if the Oilers' trade deadline acquisition will be available for Saturday's game against the Jets. Another update clarifying his status should arise prior to that contest.

