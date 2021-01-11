Forsberg was placed on waivers Monday.
Forsberg is likely to be the Oilers' goalie on their taxi squad in 2020-21, but he needs to pass through waivers to be eligible for that role. The 28-year-old Swede is unlikely to see much playing time in the NHL this year with Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smtih ahead of him on the depth chart.
