Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Notches helper
Slepyshev recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
The assist was Slepyshev's first point in the last four games. With only seven points on the season, the 23-year-old Russian is having a difficult time carving out a role in Edmonton -- he spent time alongside Connor McDavid on Feb. 17 yet was on the third line in this contest. Until Slepyshev can skate on more guaranteed opportunities, he is best left on the wire.
