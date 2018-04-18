Slepyshev finished the 2017-18 season with 12 points in 50 games.

Slepyshev was quite the nomadic player in 2017-18 -- he saw time on the first line with Connor McDavid, then time on the third line, he was deemed a healthy scratch and even went back down to Bakersfield. It will be interesting to see what Edmonton does with the 23-year-old Russian; Slepyshev's 2018-19 outlook is tied to his restricted free agent status.