Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: On trading block
Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli is fielding trade offers for Slepyshev, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Slepyshev is no longer waiver exempt, and the Oilers haven't had much use for the 23-year-old Russian, who is cashing out the balance of a three-year, entry-level contract valued at $1.525 million annually. The winger has scored once to go along with two assists against a minus-4 rating through 18 games, making him a rather unattractive fantasy option so long as he remains in Edmonton. However, it might not be a bad idea to buy low in case the 2013 third-round pick soon finds himself in a better situation.
