Kulak recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Kulak has a helper in three of the last four games to provide some depth offense from the third defensive pairing. The 30-year-old is up to five points, 10 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating through 13 playoff appearances. While he won't see big minutes or power-play time, Kulak is a steady blueliner who can keep things under control in his own zone.