Kulak produced an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Kulak is up to three points over 10 playoff contests after helping out on a Mattias Janmark tally in the first period. The 30-year-old Kulak has provided steady defense from a third-pairing role, adding 17 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating. He's a staple in the lineup, but he rarely contributes much in the way of fantasy-relevant production.