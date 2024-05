Kulak notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Kulak has a helper in two of the last three contests. The 30-year-old set up defense partner Cody Ceci's tally in the second period of Game 7. Kulak is up to four points, eight shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-3 rating through 12 playoff appearances while filling a third-pairing role.