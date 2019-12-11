Jones registered an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Jones had the primary helper on Zack Kassian's first goal of the game, which came in the second period. It was his first point of 2019-20 -- Jones has added 10 blocked shots, eight hits and five shots on goal in 10 contests. He's likely to bounce between the Oilers and AHL Bakersfield for much of the season. It's unlikely the 22-year-old makes a fantasy impact this year, but owners in dynasty formats may want to stash him.