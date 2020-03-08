Oilers' Caleb Jones: Nets game-winner
Jones scored a goal on two shots and supplied two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Jones' tally at 15:29 of the third period stood as the game-winning goal, his first such goal in his career. The 22-year-old defenseman has four goals, five assists, 37 shots on net and 46 blocked shots through 42 contests. He's typically served in a third-pairing role -- Jones isn't likely to generate enough offense for fantasy owners to take notice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.