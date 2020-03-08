Jones scored a goal on two shots and supplied two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Jones' tally at 15:29 of the third period stood as the game-winning goal, his first such goal in his career. The 22-year-old defenseman has four goals, five assists, 37 shots on net and 46 blocked shots through 42 contests. He's typically served in a third-pairing role -- Jones isn't likely to generate enough offense for fantasy owners to take notice.