Jones (undisclosed) took the ice for practice Friday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Jones missed the first four days of training camp after being deemed "unfit to practice" Monday, but his presence on the ice Friday bodes well for his availability for the playoffs. The 23-year-old American emerged as a solid bottom-pairing defender during the second half of the regular season, finishing the campaign with nine points while averaging 14:08 of ice time per contest in 43 top-level appearances.