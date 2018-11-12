Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots
Talbot was pulled from Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche after allowing three goals on 14 shots.
Talbot's night got off to a rocky start when Mikko Rantanen potted the game's first goal just 26 seconds after the puck had dropped. Neither he nor his skating teammates seemed very dialed into Sunday's home contest. The Oilers' netminder has now dropped four straight starts, plummeting his record to 5-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .895 save percentage. He was replaced by Mikko Koskinen early in the second period.
