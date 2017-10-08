Talbot was pulled Saturday against Vancouver after surrendering three goals on seven shots.

A miserable night for Edmonton's starting netminder, who really impressed in the season opener against Calgary. Talbot started a whopping 73 games for the Oilers in 2016-17 and it's become apparent how much trust the team has in him. His .922 save percentage over his NHL career is reason enough to know he'll bounce back. We wouldn't worry too much about Saturday's performance, as he's too good to not rebound from it.