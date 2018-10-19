Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pushes win streak to three

Talbot made 27 stops to top the Bruins by a 3-2 score in overtime Thursday.

Alarm bells were going off after Talbot dropped his first two starts of the season, but he's bounced back with three consecutive wins, thanks in most part to the offensive exploits of team captain Connor McDavid. Talbot is yet to sit out a game on the young season, and he's expected to be a busy man after logging 140 of a possible 164 starts over the previous two campaigns.