Oilers' Cam Talbot: Six losses in last seven starts
Talbot made 25 saves in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Chicago.
Talbot has lost six of his last seven games and has allowed at least four goals in every one of those defeats. Two words: bench him. Your season depends on it.
