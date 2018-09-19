Oilers' Cam Talbot: Solid in win
Talbot made 22 saves, allowing one goal in the Oilers' 4-2 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.
Talbot made one highlight-reel save that would've been in contention for Save of the Year had happened in the regular season. The 31-year-old is coming off a down year, much like his team, and will be looking to bounce back in 2018-19. Having started 140 games over the last two seasons, expect Talbot to be treated to another heavy workload this upcoming season, considering the absence of a reliable backup behind him.
