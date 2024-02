Brown notched an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Brown entered Monday on an 11-game point drought. He ended the slump when he set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for an insurance marker in the third period. Brown has five assists, 79 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 48 appearances this season. He's still sticking in the lineup over Sam Gagner, but Brown's fourth-line role makes him a non-factor in fantasy.