Brown scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Brown has three goals and an assist over his last six games, by far his best stretch of the season. His recent improvements have helped him maintain a fourth-line spot in the lineup, while Derek Ryan and Sam Carrick have competed for the last forward spot. Brown is at nine points, 95 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 60 appearances this season.