Brown scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Brown has four goals this season, all of which have come over his last 11 outings. The winger's lack of offense was a hot topic for much of the campaign, but he's now providing solid depth scoring from the fourth line. He's at 11 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 65 contests.