Brown scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Brown tallied just 44 seconds after Jamie Benn's opening tally in the first period, tying the game at 1-1. The Oilers' offense couldn't solve Jake Oettinger again. Brown's goal was his first tally and second point in eight playoff appearances. He's added five shots on net, five hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating while filling a bottom-six role with minimal ice time.