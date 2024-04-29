McDavid logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4.
McDavid continues to be a big playmaker for the Oilers, with a goal and nine helpers through four playoff contests. He's earned eight of his 10 points with the man advantage, with the Oilers vastly overpowering the Kings while a man up. McDavid has added 10 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating in the postseason while playing in his usual top-line role.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Racks up three points in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Distributes five assists in Game 1•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Resting Thursday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Secures 100-assist season•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Playing Monday•