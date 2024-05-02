McDavid logged a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Los Angeles.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl's game-tying power-play goal midway through the second period before adding another helper on Draisaitl's go-ahead tally just a few minutes later. McDavid recorded at least one assist in all five games in the series, totaling a league-high 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) so far this postseason.