McDavid posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

McDavid's playoff-opening point streak ended at seven games after he was held off the scoresheet in Sunday's Game 3 loss. The center got back at it Tuesday, setting up Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers' opening tally. McDavid has two goals, 16 helpers, 27 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating through nine playoff appearances.