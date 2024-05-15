McDavid posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 4.
McDavid's playoff-opening point streak ended at seven games after he was held off the scoresheet in Sunday's Game 3 loss. The center got back at it Tuesday, setting up Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers' opening tally. McDavid has two goals, 16 helpers, 27 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating through nine playoff appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Four points in overtime win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two helpers in series-clinching win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Racks up three points in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Distributes five assists in Game 1•