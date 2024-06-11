McDavid registered his team-leading 27th assist of the postseason in Monday's 4-1 loss against Florida in Game 2.

McDavid had the primary assist on Mattias Ekholm's first-period marker. McDavid added three shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 25:59 of ice time Monday. Florida has executed well when it comes to containing Edmonton's superstar and his supporting cast -- the Oilers have only scored once through two games. McDavid and the Oilers are also 0-for-7 on the power play in this series. The 27-year-old will attempt to help Edmonton avoid a three-game deficit when they host Florida for Game 3 on Thursday. McDavid leads the Oilers with 32 points (five goals) in 20 postseason contests.