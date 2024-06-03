McDavid scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Both of McDavid's points came on the power play in the first period. He dazzled with his handiwork through the Stars' defense on the opening tally 4:17 into the game before setting up Zach Hyman later in the first. After somewhat taking a backseat to Leon Draisaitl in the first two rounds, McDavid exploded with three goals and seven helpers over six contests in the Western Conference Finals. He'll get his first taste of Stanley Cup Finals action when the puck drops in Florida for Game 1 on Saturday.