McDavid logged two assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

McDavid has no goals in the Stanley Cup Finals, but he's earned three assists, 14 shots on net and four hits over his last three games. The 27-year-old is up to five goals, 29 helpers, 69 shots, 40 hits and a plus-7 rating through 21 playoff contests. He leads the league in postseason scoring, though it's tough to imagine him getting the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Oilers get swept with a loss Saturday.