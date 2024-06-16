McDavid scored a goal on two shots and added three assists in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

With 32 assists this postseason, McDavid broke an NHL playoff record set by Wayne Gretzky in 1988. This was McDavid's 11th multi-point effort through 22 playoff contests, and it's just the second time he's had back-to-back multi-point games this postseason. The superstar center is at six goals, 38 points, 71 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-9 rating, and he'll look to keep his offense up in Game 5 on Tuesday in Florida.