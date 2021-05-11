McDavid scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. He also had three hits.

McDavid was sprung on a breakaway by Leon Draisaitl during the extra session and beat Montreal netminder Jake Allen for his 33rd goal of the year. He also picked up an assist on Dominik Kahun's goal earlier in the night to extend his point streak to six games (five goals, 13 assists). The 24-year-old McDavid is doing absurd things right now, having racked up 33 points over his last 12 games. He'll go into the final two tilts of the regular season with 102 points on the year.